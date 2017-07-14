Beverage ingredient suppliers announce research results

Firmenich, Geneva, Switzerland, announced that it has been recognized by the Better Society Network with its 2017 Ethical Business Award. The Better Society Network recognizes top achievers that advance social, environmental and ethical best-practices across businesses, the company says.

Melville, N.Y.-based Comax Flavors announced the results of its first coffee study, which took place in January and included 500 U.S. respondents ages 18 to 70 years old. The study was in conjunction with the company’s food and beverage primary market research program, which aims to better understand consumers’ behavior, usage and attitudes toward various market segments, it says. The results are available as an infographic that can be acquired by contacting carmstrong@comaxflavors.com.

Ganeden, Cleveland, announced that its probiotic ingredient, GanedenBC30, now has 26 total studies published in peer-reviewed journals. The research shows that Ganeden’s patented, shelf-stable probiotic strain provides added benefits when combined with other functional ingredients, the company says.

Paris-based Algaia S.A. and AIDP Inc., City of Industry, Calif., have announced their entry into a distribution partnership to market Algaia’s alginates and other specialty marine-based solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The partnership began June 1.

Ethical Naturals Inc. (ENI), San Anselmo, Calif., announced the completion of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 20 human subjects, which revealed the stress-reduction effects of the company’s AlphaWave L-Theanine. The study, conducted at the Wellington Sleep Investigation Center in New Zealand, examined the effects of the product through measurement of alpha brainwave changes and responses to stress tests as well as changes in heart rate, the company says.

New York-based Nagase announced that it recently implemented improvements in its manufacturing process to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s definition of a natural flavor, and formulators now can label Treha trehalose as a natural flavor in most flavor system applications. Treha trehalose offers offnote masking, saltiness and citrus enhancement, and flavor stability. Many applications can use up to 5 percent, the company says.

PureCircle, Malaysia, announced that it has been granted 15 new patents globally in the year ended April 30. During that one-year period, the company applied for 70 additional patents, it says. As of April 30, PureCircle is in possession of 72 granted patents and had 205 applied-for patents pending worldwide for its stevia-based products, it adds.

At the 14th Annual ISSN Conference, clinical experts discussed how scientifically studied ingredients Cognizin citicoline and Setria performance blend, branded products of New York-based Kyowa Hakko, might give athletes of all types a competitive edge. Results from a new study on Setria performance blend were presented by Darryn S. Willoughby, Baylor Health and Human Performance professor, in a presentation titled “Role of L-Citrulline and Glutathione as an Ergogenic Aid: Effects on Muscle Strength and Mass in Response to Resistance Training.”

Landing, N.J.-based DolCas Biotech LLC announced the results of a study showing that its patented turmeric extract, BCM-95, is more effective than standard curcumin for reducing the disease activity and inflammatory burdens of colitis. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports and compared the bioactivity of two curcumin products, standardized 95 percent curcumin and BCM-95, in an imposed animal model of colitis, the company says.

Ingredion Inc., Westchester, Ill., announced that four of its U.S. manufacturing facilities have been recognized for achievements in workplace safety by the Corn Refiners Association.