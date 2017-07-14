Prova addresses supply issue with vanilla alternatives

William Graham, vice president of sales for North America at Prova, announced the immediate and ongoing availability of vanilla alternatives that are designed to deliver precise vanilla taste profiles, mimicking those of vanilla extracts. In addition to addressing vanilla supply issues, Prova’s vanilla alternatives are a near match to vanilla extracts when it comes to flavor profiles, he said in a statement. “Our vanilla alternatives taste like the real thing, with the added benefit of significant cost savings. Another advantage is that Prova’s vanilla alternatives can be labeled as Vanilla WONFs or Natural Type Flavors,” he said. “Vanilla is the core of Prova’s business. Today, Prova is one of the world’s largest producers of vanilla. Our knowledge and experience as a premier vanilla supplier ensure our ability to create vanilla alternatives that are on target for the multitude of products where vanilla is a prominent ingredient or used as a standalone flavor.”

