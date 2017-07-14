Tate & Lyle introduces 17 non-GMO ingredients

As part of its ongoing program to expand its non-GMO ingredient portfolios, Tate and Lyle introduced 17 new non-GMO starches with the same functionality as their traditional counterparts. “In the past three years, non-GMO product sales in the U.S. have grown by 270 percent,” said Werner Barbosa, global platform leader of texturants, in a statement, citing company research. “At Tate & Lyle, we are committed to providing manufacturers with solutions which respond to consumer demands.” Among the non-GMO starches being introduced are Rezista NG cook-up starch, which provides process stability and smooth texture; X-Pand’R NG instant starch; and Maxi-Gel NG cook-up starch, which can help with moisture management, the company says.

