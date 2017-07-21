Kinky Cocktails Sunshine, Summer

Kinky, a brand of Prestige Beverage group, added two flavors to its Kinky Cocktails lineup. Kinky Cocktails Sunshine is the newest year-round offering. The flavor offers a blend of lemon and mandarin orange, the company says. Kinky Cocktails Summer is returning for a limited time as well. The summer seasonal features a fusion of coconut, lime and pineapple and will be available through August, the company says. Both flavors are available nationwide and have a suggested retail price of $7.99 for a six-pack.

Prestige Beverage Group, Saint Paul, Minn.

Telephone: 651/649-5823

Internet: www.kinkybeverages.com

Distribution: National