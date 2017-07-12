Beverage News

2017 State of the Industry

July 12, 2017
Beverage Industry provides an in-depth look at the performances and trends in non-alcohol and alcohol categories in the last year. The report includes updated statistics from Chicago-based Information Resources Inc. (IRI) as well as new products, industry trends and forecasts from the biggest categories in the beverage market including carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, wine and spirits. See the complete pull-out report in Beverage Industry’s July 2017 issue.

Click below to view each part of the State of the Industry report.


water
coffee
dairy
energy drinks
tea
juice
sports drinks
wine and spirits
CSDs

