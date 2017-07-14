Commentary

Facebook Live offers marketing opportunities

Amanda Del Buono
July 14, 2017
Amanda Del Buono
KEYWORDS Brewers Association / craft brewers / Facebook / Social Media
Reprints
No Comments

It’s hard to believe that only a year ago (April 6, 2016, to be exact) Facebook Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced via a Facebook post that Facebook Live was available to all Facebook users. In his announcement, Zuckerberg said: “When you interact live, you feel connected in a more personal way. This is a big shift in how we communicate, and it’s going to create new opportunities for people to come together.”

Since then, the medium has become popular among social media-savvy consumers as it allows for real-time interaction.

I recently read an article by Jess Baker of the Brewers Association in which she discusses how brewers can utilize Facebook Live.

“If you have a smartphone and a brewery Facebook page, you should be utilizing Facebook Live,” she writes in the article titled “Facebook Live for your Brewery: 3 Easy Things to get you Started.” “… Facebook Live, right now, is the quickest way to reach your audience. And it’s free.”

In the article, she suggests three goals for Facebook Live. The first is “show them something.” “Your audience has likely seen the inside of a brewhouse, but what happens inside yours that differentiates your brewery? … Show your fans how the magic happens,” Baker writes.

Then, “teach them something.” Explaining why certain types of glass are used or why you use a particular process. “Even something as simple as explaining what on earth a crowler is … not only educates but engages your fans,” she explains, referring to a Facebook Live video by Deschutes Brewery.

Finally, Baker suggests creating suspense. “[T]here are suspenseful things that happen at your brewery,” she writes. Whether it’s new equipment or a teaser for new packaging, many opportunities exist.

I’m excited to see how Facebook Live will become an integrated part of marketing and the unique, engaging content brands will create.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Recent Articles by Amanda Del Buono

Inspection equipment evolves with automated operations

Millennials, clean labels impact beverage flavor selection

Beverage facilities focus on sustainability, energy efficiency

Nielsen webinar highlights future of CPG eCommerce

Amanda-del-buono

Amanda Del Buono, associate editor of Beverage Industry, writes and edits for the magazine’s print and online components. She also represents the magazine at trade shows and events. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from The University of Missouri - Columbia.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.