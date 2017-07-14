Oral I.V. debuted its reformulated, self-titled hydration shot nationally online. The 2-ounce daily hydration shots contain no calories, sugars or stimulants. The product boasts the ability to battle dehydration, support recovery, aid in optimal health and fight fatigue through a blend of electrolytes and other trace minerals with purified water, the company says. It’s designed to be consumed twice a day along with at least 8 ounces of water, it adds. A 12-pack of 2-ounce shots are available online for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Oral I.V., Campbell, Calif.

Telephone: 855/672-5484

Internet: www.oraliv.com

Distribution: Online