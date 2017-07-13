Baileys Almande Almondmilk Liqueur
July 13, 2017
R & A Bailey & Co., a part of Diageo plc, introduced Baileys Almande Almondmilk Liqueur. Dairy and gluten free, Baileys Almande is 13 percent alcohol by volume. The light tasting spirit is made with real almond milk and blends the nutty flavors of almond milk with real vanilla, the company says. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, the liqueur is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $21.
Diageo North America, Norwalk, Conn.
Telephone: 203/229-2100
Internet: www.baileys.com
Distribution: National
