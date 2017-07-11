Copper Cross Spirits introduced Copper Cross Hybrid, a whiskey featuring a hybrid blend of bourbon and rye. At 42 percent alcohol by volume, the spirit’s taste profile features notes of vanilla, honey, oak and black pepper followed by a balance of spice and sweet with a smooth mouthfeel throughout, the company says. It has a smooth finish with oak, tannins, warm toffee and caramel followed by pepper from the rye, it adds. Copper Cross Hybrid whiskey has a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750-ml bottle in select markets.

Copper Cross Spirits, Clive, Iowa

Telephone: 586/463-9400

Internet: www.coppercross.com

Distribution: Select markets