Soylent announced the latest flavors in its portfolio of ready-to-drink (RTD) meal-replacement products: Café Vanilla and Café Chai. The new flavors are joining the Café lineup of caffeinated beverages. Like the other flavors in the line, Café Vanilla and Café Chai are designed to provide vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein in an RTD drink. The products in the line all provide a boost of caffeine with the benefits of L-theanine to increase cognitive performance, the company says. Café Vanilla, offering the essence of roasted coffee with a hint of vanilla, provides 150 mg of caffeine and 75 mg of L-theanine. Café Chai, a blend of aromatic spices, provides 30 mg of caffeine and 25 mg of L-theanine. Cases of 12 14-ounce bottles are available online at soylent.com and amazon.com, and retail for $37.05 for subscribers and $39 for one-time orders.

Soylent Café Vanilla, Café Chai

Soylent, Los Angeles

Internet: www.soylent.com

Distribution: Online