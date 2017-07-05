McAlister’s Deli introduces new year-round beverage

Atlanta-based McAlister’s Deli added a new offering to its beverage menu just in time for the hottest month of the year. Combining two made-with pure cane sugar beverage favorites, Lemonade Tea is a blend of freshly brewed McAlister's Famous Tea and Lemonade, the company says.

Served in a 32-ounce glass over ice, McAlister's tea is steeped with Rainforest Alliance Certified, premium tea leaves and served with its famous red straw. The addition of Pure Cane Sugar Lemonade provides guests a refreshing, year-round beverage alternative, it adds.

"Our Lemonade Tea is the perfect pairing, allowing guests the opportunity to continue enjoying our famous tea with a vibrant, new twist," said Paul Macaluso, president of McAlister's Deli, in a statement. "This launch solidifies our commitment to beverage innovation, while complementing a variety of our menu options, including our fresh, seasonal offerings."

New beverage will be available across the restaurant’s more than 400 locations throughout the United States.

Along with Lemonade Tea, McAlister's is introducing a seasonal, limited-time sandwich offering to add more fresh flavors to its menu. The BLT+A features Applewood smoked bacon, fresh assorted greens, thick sliced tomato and avocado seasoned with salt and pepper, all topped with herb mayo and served on toasted country white bread, it says. The new sandwich adds to the wholesome, made-to-order menu options that boast fresh, high-quality ingredients and will be available as a full sandwich or half when part of McAlister's Choose 2 option.