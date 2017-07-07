Oliver Winery Cherry Moscato

Oliver Winery announced that its Cherry Moscato now is a permanent addition to its year-round wine portfolio. The subtle, bright tart cherry juice is balanced by light, tropical Moscato, resulting in a crisp, semi-sweet blush wine with a hint of fizz, the company says. The product is 6.6 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $12 for a 750-ml bottle in Indiana, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin, as well as online.

Oliver Winery, Bloomington, Ind.

Telephone: 812/876-5800

Internet: www.oliverwinery.com

Distribution: Select markets