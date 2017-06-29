Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. introduced its newest handmade juice: Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice. Specially crafted to fight inflammation, the blend is made with just four ingredients: American-sourced carrots and apples, and a mix of ginger and turmeric, the company says. The juice is rich in vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, which can help improve vision, reduce inflammation, boost the immune system and detoxify the body, it adds. Like all of the company’s juices, Carrot Ginger Turmeric contains no preservatives, GMOs or artificial ingredients, it adds. Natalie’s Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice is available in select markets packaged in 16-ounce bottles, which retail between $2 and $3.99, and 32-ounce bottles, retailing between $4.99 and $5.99.

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co., Fort Pierce, Fla.

Telephone:722/465-1122

Internet: www.oijc.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Fresh carrots, ginger, turmeric and apples.