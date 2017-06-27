JÚS by Julie’s Probiotic + Prebiotics Energy & Calming Shots

JÚS by Julie introduced its Probiotic + Prebiotics Energy & Calming Shots, which contain 1 billion colony-forming units of GanedenBC30 vegan probiotics and prebiotics. The shots, which also offer either natural energy or relaxation benefits, support immune and digestive health as well as protein utilization, the company says. The line includes three shots, two of which offer the added benefit of natural energy: Lemon and Cranberry Raspberry, as well as an Orange Tangerine-flavored calming shot that contains magnesium and melatonin to promote natural relaxation, it adds. The 2-ounce shots have a suggested retail price of $3.99 at JÚS by Julie stores and 7-Eleven stores in select markets.

JÚS by Julie, New York

Telephone: 347/850-4587

Internet: www.jusbyjulie.com

Distribution: Select markets