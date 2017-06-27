Juice & Juice DrinksNew Products

JÚS by Julie’s Probiotic + Prebiotics Energy & Calming Shots

June 27, 2017
KEYWORDS digestive health / immune health / prebiotics / Probiotics / relaxation drinks and shots
Reprints
No Comments

JÚS by Julie introduced its Probiotic + Prebiotics Energy & Calming Shots, which contain 1 billion colony-forming units of GanedenBC30 vegan probiotics and prebiotics. The shots, which also offer either natural energy or relaxation benefits, support immune and digestive health as well as protein utilization, the company says. The line includes three shots, two of which offer the added benefit of natural energy: Lemon and Cranberry Raspberry, as well as an Orange Tangerine-flavored calming shot that contains magnesium and melatonin to promote natural relaxation, it adds. The 2-ounce shots have a suggested retail price of $3.99 at JÚS by Julie stores and 7-Eleven stores in select markets.

JÚS by Julie, New York
Telephone: 347/850-4587
Internet: www.jusbyjulie.com
Distribution: Select markets 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.