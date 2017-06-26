New ProductsWine & Spirits

7 Moons Red Blend

June 26, 2017
Celebrating the seven phases of the moon, 7 Moons Wine Co. introduced a 7 Moons Red Blend, which features seven grape varietals sourced from vineyards along California’s Central Coast and Lodi regions. The blend is a smooth, fruity and easy-to-drink wine featuring Syrah, Merlot, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Granache grapes, which creates depth, complexity and balance, the company says. The California wine features aroma of chocolate-covered cherries, baking spices and vanilla bean. Notes of strawberry preserves, cherry cola and milk chocolate follow through to a fruit-forward, lingering finish, the company says. At 13.5 percent alcohol by volume, 7 Moons Red Blend is packaged in 750-ml bottles that are available in select markets.

7 Moons Wine Co., Oakville, Calif.
Internet: www.7moonswines.com
Distribution: Select markets

