Tiger Beer announces Back a Ranger program

Tiger Beer, a brand within the Five Points Trading Co., a company of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, announced that it is partnering with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise global awareness of the need to protect and double the population of wild tigers by 2022. The brand’s fully integrated Back a Ranger retail and on-premise program, including digital media, PR amplification, limited-edition packaging, point-of-sales (POS) materials and a ‘donation match’ activation, will inspire legal-drinking aged consumers to take action against the illegal tiger trade — the greatest and most immediate threat to the species worldwide, the company says.

The brand’s six-year partnership with the WWF is launching this summer starting with a $1 million donation to support the organization’s tiger conservation efforts. The partnership also will see the launch of a digitally led global awareness campaign — 3890Tigers — that utilizes the power of art and creativity to inspire action, it says.

Once found in diverse habitats across Asia, the world’s wild tiger population has shrunk by 96 percent in the last century due to illegal tiger trade, poaching and habitat loss. Today, the world is at risk of completely losing this species, with only an estimated 3,890 tigers remaining in the wild, the company says.

Mike Baltzer, leader of WWF Tigers Alive said in a statement: “Wild tigers are more than just a majestic species. As a predator at the top of their food chain, they are an indicator of the health of the ecosystems we all depend on. The commitment to doubling their population is the best chance we have at securing the future of wild tigers and their habitats.”

To inspire collective action and drive home the urgency of the situation, Tiger Beer is altering its logo for the first time in 84 years. Starting in July, Tiger Beer will introduce a limited-edition package design with the iconic tiger removed from the brand’s logo. At retail and on-premise, custom designed POS elements will invite consumers to purchase Tiger Beer, make a donation to the cause and earn WWF-relevant rewards including branded water bottles, mugs and framed artwork, the company says. Easy text-to-link mechanics lead consumers to the tigerbeerus.com/ranger education and donation site. Donations are used to fund essential items needed by the rangers who are on the front line protecting tigers from extinction. Tiger Beer will match consumer donations in the United States up to $25,000, it adds.

“It is an honor for us to partner with WWF to help protect the population of wild tigers,” said Amberly Hilinski, senior brand manager at Five Points Trading Co., in a statement. “Tigers are more than just an emblem of our brand; they symbolize strength, courage and power and are a source of creative inspiration for the many artists Tiger Beer champions and supports through its activities.

“We are thrilled to bring this program to life in the U.S. to build awareness of the plight of the tiger while providing our retail and on-premise partners the tools to drive incremental sales of imported Tiger Beer. Imports grew four-times faster than total beer and had a 26 percent higher promotional lift during summer 2016. Import beer shoppers are 84 percent more likely to select beer from a promotional offer during the summer holiday season, which represents the Top 10 biggest beer-selling weeks and nearly 36 percent of annual category dollar sales,” she continued, citing Nielsen Scan and HUSA Occasion Profile Shopper Framework data. “By allotting greater promotional space to Tiger Beer this summer, retailers can drive higher margin import sales and increase their bottom line while encouraging their customers to take a stand and make their voices heard.”