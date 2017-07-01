Advancing Fuel Efficiency: Freightliner’s New Cascadia Day Cab

The math is pretty simple. The less you spend on fuel, the more you make on each run. Improved fuel economy has a direct impact on a company’s bottom line. Freightliner Trucks takes an integrated approach to maximizing it.

The more fuel-efficient the truck, the greater the profit margin. But ensuring vehicles achieve the best fuel efficiency possible is not as simple as it sounds because so many factors affect fuel economy. Fleet managers can see fuel efficiency across their fleet, and know that even if the trucks are the same model and age, maintained in a similar fashion and running comparable routes, miles per gallon numbers can vary greatly. That’s because three key factors play a role in fuel economy:

Aerodynamics

Powertrain spec’ing and parasitic loss

Vehicle operation — the driver and vehicle maintenance

Slice through Air

There are big savings to be had by paying attention to how your vehicle glides through the air. A tractor trailer is a big vehicle, but changing even the littlest of details to reduce drag will pay off in improved fuel mileage.

Designing the new Cascadia’s aerodynamic shape and components required scientific precision. Engineers used computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and Daimler Trucks North America’s proprietary wind tunnel — the only full-scale OEM-owned and operated wind tunnel in North America — to test, modify and optimize the new Cascadia’s aerodynamic performance.

Spec’ing to Optimize

Getting the most out of every gallon of fuel starts before the truck travels its first mile. Spec’ing the truck for optimized fuel efficiency with the proper engine, transmission and axles will pay off big in cost savings.

Combining world-class design and advanced aerodynamics, Detroit seamlessly integrates its engines, transmissions and axles to maximize fuel efficiency. The IDP combines with Cascadia’s aerodynamic improvements to produce the industry’s next generation of fuel economy.

Detroit™ engineers use advanced electronics to calibrate the GHG17-certified DD13® and DD15® engines to deliver greater horsepower and torque at lower RPMs, keeping the truck in top gear and cruising at a more efficient engine speed.

The new Detroit™ DT12™ automated manual transmission features the latest generation of Intelligent Powertrain Management (IPM4), which uses terrain maps to know the route ahead and adjusts the transmission and engine functions, so the truck’s kinetic energy works with its surroundings, not against them. In addition, the DT12 super-finished gear surfacing helps reduce parasitic loss. These improved features further improve fuel efficiency.

Take a 360 tour of the new Cascadia day cab here.

Freightliner Trucks is a division of Daimler Trucks North America, LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America.