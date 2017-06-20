MillerCoors announces the return of Zima

Chicago-based MillerCoors announced the return of the malt-based alcohol drink Zima to the United States. For a limited time only, consumers can pick up a six-pack of the nostalgic beverage just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

In 1994, Zima gave people “zomething” different by offering a first-of-its-kind clear flavored malt beverage that inspired many brands to follow suit. By 2008, Zima bounced like a pair of cargo shorts, but it has remained a cultural’90s icon ever since, the company says.

“Tons of people have been asking for Zima to make a comeback, and this summer seemed like the perfect time,” said Tristan Meline, senior marketing manager of innovation at MillerCoors, in a statement. “Whether you remember it or not, this summer is your only chance to taste the ‘it’ drink of the ’90s.”

Zima will stay true to its classic look and citrus flavor, but only will be in stores nationwide until Labor Day.

Zima fans can head to Facebook to debate the merits of what should really come back from the ’90s and what should stay there forever through the interactive “Back, Not Back” series and catch up with Zima through ’90s-themed nostalgia via a chatbot on Facebook Messenger, launching at the end of June, it adds.

Fans also can follow Zima on Twitter and Instagram and use hashtag #ZimaIsBack to talk about their Zima memories from past and present.