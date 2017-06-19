Community Coffee releases LSU Blend

With almost 100 years of history in Louisiana, Community Coffee Co., Baton Rouge, La., announced the launch of its Limited-Edition LSU Blend in honor of Louisiana State University (LSU) and Tiger Nation.

Rich and distinctive, the Community LSU Blend will be available for a limited time in unique 16-ounce purple and gold bags, the company says. The full-bodied, special dark roast is made from 100 percent select Arabica coffee beans, as are all Community Coffee products, it adds.



“The LSU Blend is a tribute to both our customers and the vibrant Louisiana community,” said Scott Eckert, vice president of marketing at Community Coffee Co., in a statement. “We’re excited to give LSU fans a way to celebrate their favorite school, whether they’re enjoying a morning cup at home or prepping for kickoff in Baton Rouge.”



Starting in July for a limited time only, the Community LSU Blend will be available in grocery stores throughout Louisiana, including Albertsons, Rouse’s, Tom Thumb, Winn-Dixie, Associated Grocery Stores, Independents and more. Select restaurants and offices can also add the Community LSU Blend to their menu with coffee service orders.