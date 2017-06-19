Community Coffee releases LSU Blend
Limited-edition coffee blend available in July at grocery stores in Louisiana
With almost 100 years of history in Louisiana, Community Coffee Co., Baton Rouge, La., announced the launch of its Limited-Edition LSU Blend in honor of Louisiana State University (LSU) and Tiger Nation.
Rich and distinctive, the Community LSU Blend will be available for a limited time in unique 16-ounce purple and gold bags, the company says. The full-bodied, special dark roast is made from 100 percent select Arabica coffee beans, as are all Community Coffee products, it adds.
“The LSU Blend is a tribute to both our customers and the vibrant Louisiana community,” said Scott Eckert, vice president of marketing at Community Coffee Co., in a statement. “We’re excited to give LSU fans a way to celebrate their favorite school, whether they’re enjoying a morning cup at home or prepping for kickoff in Baton Rouge.”
Starting in July for a limited time only, the Community LSU Blend will be available in grocery stores throughout Louisiana, including Albertsons, Rouse’s, Tom Thumb, Winn-Dixie, Associated Grocery Stores, Independents and more. Select restaurants and offices can also add the Community LSU Blend to their menu with coffee service orders.
