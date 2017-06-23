Blue Sky, a brand of The Coca-Cola Co., launched its latest line extension: Blue Sky Zero Sugar, a craft soda sweetened with erythritol and stevia. Blue Sky Zero Sugar is made with natural flavors of fruit extracts and oils and does not contain caffeine, gluten or sodium, the company says. The lineup consists of five flavors: Cherry Vanilla, Cola, Ginger Ale, Lemon Lime and Root Beer. Packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, Blue Sky Zero Sugar is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.49.

The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta

Telephone: 877/452-2328

Internet: www.blueskysoda.com

Distribution: National

Ingredients: Cola: Carbonated filtered water, erythritol, natural flavors, maltodextrin, caramel color, citric acid, stevia leaf extract and malic acid.