Newport Storm Brewery introduced a new barrel-aged, farmhouse ale: aRIstotle. At 9.1 percent alcohol by volume, aRIstotle features sweet and spicy characteristics from Saison yeast, the company says. Tannins and oak are apparent in the beer after resting in American white oak barrels for six months, it adds. Golding and Tettanang hops give the brew spice and earth hints, while the golden hue and sweet taste are derived from Canadian pale malt and malted wheat. A yeast strain provides added flavors of spice, pepper and clove, it adds. The craft beer is packaged in 22-ounce bottles that have a suggested retail price of $9 in select markets.

Newport Storm Brewery, Newport, R.I.

Telephone: 401/849-5232

Internet: www.newportstorm.com

Distribution: Select markets