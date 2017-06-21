China Mist Naturally Flavored Iced Tea

China Mist Tea Brands, a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Farmer Bros. Co., announced the introduction of its new China Mist retail line of naturally flavored iced teas. The naturally flavored line gives consumers a premium option of brewing iced tea with naturally flavored ingredients, the company says. Sourced in alignment with the Ethical Tea Partnership standards, the teas are naturally gluten-free and are blended with all-natural flavorings, it adds. Each pre-measured tea bag makes a half-gallon of tea and each box contains four tea bags. The China Mist naturally flavored line includes three black teas, two green teas and one herbal tea blend, and is available regionally in retail grocers and online with a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a box.

