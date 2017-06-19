New ProductsTea and Coffee

Picnik Bottled Butter Coffee

June 19, 2017
KEYWORDS cappuccino / Chai / mocha / ready-to-drink coffee / RTD coffee
Reprints
No Comments

Expanding beyond its brick-and-mortar location, Picnik launched its line of ready-to-drink (RTD) butter coffees, available nationwide online at picnikaustin.com. Offered in Dirty Chai, Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors, the lineup is made with butter from grass-fed cows, 100 percent coconut MCT oil and whey protein from grass-fed cows, the company says. The Cappuccino contains zero added sugar and is high in protein; The Mocha Latte is sweetened with maple syrup; and the Dirty Chai also is sweetened with maple syrup, while also offering a blend of cinnamon, ginger and cardamom. The RTD coffees currently are available to order online. A case containing six 10-ounce bottles retails for $35.94 online.

Picnik, Austin, Texas
Telephone: 737/226-0644
Internet: https://picnikaustin.com
Distribution: Online
Ingredients: Mocha Latte: Organic coffee concentrate (water, coffee), organic maple syrup, butter, whey protein concentrate, medium-chain triglycerides, organic alkalized cocoa powder, organic cocoa butter, vanilla extract, and gellan gum. Contains milk. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.