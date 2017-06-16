Heineken acquires remaining stake in Legunitas Brewing Co.

Heineken N.V., Amsterdam, announced that it has acquired the remaining shares in Lagunitas Brewing Co., Petaluma, Calif. To maintain the Lagunitas culture and free spirit, the company will continue to operate as an independent entity within Heineken and will report within the Heineken Americas Region, the company says.

Tony Magee, the founder of Lagunitas, will remain executive chairman of the company and will be supported by his current management team. In addition, Magee will take a leading advisory role to Heineken and its executive team on the global and local craft strategy.

Heineken has enjoyed a successful partnership with Lagunitas since 2015, when it acquired a 50 percent stake in the company. Heineken has helped to expand Lagunitas’ international presence, including entry into new markets such as France, Mexico, Italy and Spain, and extended the brand’s availability in markets including the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden and Japan. Following this transaction, Heineken will accelerate the export of Lagunitas to more markets, it says.

In a statement, Jean-François van Boxmeer, chairman of the executive board and chief executive officer of Heineken, said: “Our partnership with Lagunitas has been a great success, and today’s announcement marks the next stage of an exciting journey. We look forward to accelerating the roll-out of the Lagunitas brand to many more markets and sharing Lagunitas craft beer with many more consumers around the world.”

The transaction has been completed with immediate effect. Financial terms are not being disclosed. BI