drinktec to offer solutions for brewing industry

About 44 percent of the visitors to the last drinktec came from the brewing industry, according to the tradeshow presenter. Between Sept. 11 and 15, those involved in the production of beer can come together for drinktec 2017 at the Messe München exhibition center where they will find all they need to produce excellent beer.

Currently, the global thirst for beer is lessening. For the first time, brewers worldwide saw the market fall in two successive years — in 2014 by 0.5 percent and in 2015 by 1.5 percent, drinktec states. The main reasons for this are thought to be the difficult general economic conditions and increasing political unrest. Additionally, the world beer market now is strongly consolidated.

According to Statista, the five biggest brewing groups accounted for just more than half of all beer sales, a market that stands at 1.93 billion hectoliters. It will become even more important for each individual brewery to be able to efficiently and flexibly produce. For that, they need the right technology, energy-saving brewing processes, plus continuous investment in the business, in line with the motto: “A brewery that stops building will soon stop brewing.”

drinktec: Solutions for brewers big and small

For the brewing sector, drinktec 2017 is offering everything that is needed for producing and marketing beer. Tailor-made solutions can be found at the tradeshow for amateur brewers and craft brewers, as well as family owned firms and large-scale breweries.

Overall, about 80 percent of the drinktec exhibitors are offering solutions and technology for the brewing world.

The exhibitors will showcase product-specific process technology for beer from the brewhouse via filtration through to the necessary analytical equipment in Hall B2. Raw materials from malt-houses and hop suppliers will be presented in Hall B1, and restaurant and catering supplies as well as dispensing systems will be on display in Hall A1. A new section called Home & Craft will be in Hall C1, where small-scale and amateur brewers can find the right equipment.

Drinktec is thus reacting to a trend that is gaining ground in Germany. There now are an estimated 17,000 amateur brewers in Germany, and the borderline between production for home consumption and commercial activity is not a clear one. The adjacent display called drinktec@SIMEI in Halls C1 and C2, where machinery, technology and equipment for wine production and processing will be on show, also will be of interest to craft brewers who occasionally like to fill their special beers in fine, large wine bottles or who think more in terms of overall numbers than hectoliters.

Craft beer — a success story

Of course, in the brewing industry not everything is measured in terms of size. Small- and medium-sized breweries generally are well placed to find their niche and fill it. The ever-stronger craft beer wave is advancing across almost all continents.

In Europe, Asia and Australia, many small breweries are starting up. In the United States, the “mother land” of the craft brewing movement, the market in craft brewing increased by almost 13 percent (in sales) and 16 percent (in revenue) in 2015, according to the Brewers Association, this against the background of an overall market that was stagnating.

These small breweries now account for more than 12 percent of the second-largest beer market worldwide. Thanks to craft beer, new dynamism is being injected into hop markets worldwide, which have suffered years of standstill. Years ago, U.S. hop farmers started to grow new varieties of hops, and craft brewers experimented with different taste nuances.

Now, other regions are following suit. For example, the Hallertau region in Bavaria is producing new German varieties of hops with highly aromatic nuances.

Drinktec — Supporting program specially for brewers

As well as the broad spectrum of products and services on show at the exhibitor booths, drinktec 2017 in Munich has much more to offer brewers.

For example, the world championships for beer sommeliers, which occurs every two years, will take place Sept. 10, one day before the start of drinktec. The European Beer Star will be awarded Sept. 13.

The place2beer with beer tastings, success stories and a mix of lectures on diverse themes will be a popular gathering place for brewers, beer lovers and all those involved in the world of beer. Hall B1 will be the place to be for start-ups, SMEs and craft brewers.

The Microbrew Symposium on the first day of the show will be directed at the special-beer and craft beer movement. The themes primarily will focus on the technology and quality aspects of professional craft beer brewing.

Also, Orange Spirit, the beer specially brewed for drinktec, will be available again this year, with a slightly adapted recipe, it says.

The Innovation Flow Lounge will be continued at drinktec 2017, but with a new concept: It will share a communication platform and bar space with the Special Area New Beverage Concepts in Hall B1, which will give rise to synergies. BI