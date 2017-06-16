Exhibitors, brand owners highlight innovations

In the beverage, supply chain and packaging markets, tradeshow season is in full swing. I recently attended ProMat and ProFood Tech at McCormick Place in Chicago, and will be heading to Las Vegas later this month to attend the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Meeting & Food Expo, which will take place June 26-28.

This will be my third year attending IFT, and I’m already looking forward to learning more about the hottest industry trends and sampling the unique prototype beverages.

At ProMat and ProFood Tech, exhibitors displayed the latest in cutting-edge warehouse automation technology. I also met with industry professionals who are not only helping companies streamline their operations but also are providing the newest software, analytics and packaging solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Perhaps that’s why an item from Nielsen on the company’s first Design Impact Awards that looked beyond “pretty packaging” recently caught my attention. Out of hundreds of submissions, there were a few beverage companies recognized for their packaging redesigns. Among the top winners were Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky, a brand of Diageo, and The Coca-Cola Co.’s Honest Tea, while Black Ink Wine from Gaurachi Wine Partners earned an honorable mention.

“Packaging design often doesn’t get the attention or respect it deserves compared to other marketing tactics. One of the root causes for this oversight is that it’s difficult to attribute sales impact to package design,” said Steve Lamoureux, senior vice president of product development for Nielsen’s Design Solutions, in a statement.

Because packaging design gives beverage brands the opportunity to reach loyal and new consumers in a meaningful way, it’s likely that more beverage companies will embrace the power of effective packaging design to get noticed on store shelves.