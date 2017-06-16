Tito's Handmade Vodka, Mtn Dew, Strongbow announce summer beverage promotions

Brewing beer at home

PicoBrew announced the release of PicoStill, a patent-pending, small-batch distilling device that is designed to work with all of the company’s countertop brewing appliances. Topped with a copper distilling coil that fits over the Pico C Keg, the machine can be used to distill hop oil, water and essential oils, the company says. Until now, hop oils had not been available in smaller quantities for producers who brew small batches of beer. “The PicoStill not only empowers small-batch brewers to create ingredients like hop oil and essential oils more easily than ever before, but it also gives them the most precise and safest technology to do it with,” PicoStill Chief Executive Officer Bill Mitchell said in a statement.

A nature fix with a twist

Just in time for summer, Heineken USA’s Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders put a stake in the ground to make green space more accessible to nature-starved New Yorkers, the company says. The brand’s global Nature Remix campaign was created to bring nature back into cities and includes a partnership with Swale, New York’s first floating food forest, which aims to make fresh, edible perennial plants available to New Yorkers via Manhattan waterways. On May 3, from Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Strongbow kicked off its national seed initiative, where 150,000 seed coasters, containing an estimated 1.5 million basil and sage seeds, were offered to people to encourage and inspire container gardening.

Crazy for kiwi

Planet Smoothie is going Crazy for Kiwi with its new, limited-time release of three kiwi smoothies that are available through Sept. 3 at participating Planet Smoothie locations. Blended with creamy Greek yogurt, creating a balance between sweet and tart, the new smoothies are available in three flavors: Sun-Kissed Kiwi, Easy Breezy Kiwi and Totally Tropical Kiwi. The real-fruit smoothies are lower in calories and sugar and provide higher protein options to give consumers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement, it says. “Kiwi is an exciting new summer flavor that packs a punch,” said Nicole Butcher, national marketing manager of Planet Smoothie, in a statement. “Not only is the tangy and sweet taste of kiwi distinctive but the fruit also offers vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, K and E as well as potassium and folate.”

Snap and give

Tito’s Handmade Vodka launched a new campaign for the summer: Tito’s Smokin’ Summer Giveback. Through Sept. 4, consumers who purchase a bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka are encouraged to snap a photo of the receipt and send it to 811811 and opt to donate to Bunker Labs or Hire Heroes, and Tito himself will donate up to $200,000 on their behalf, the company says. In addition, every consumer who participates is entered to win a variety of prizes, which will be announced monthly, the company says.

Being authentic

Icelandic Glacial launched a new ad campaign developed to inspire individuals to find their personal authenticity in the face of adversity and discrimination, tying in the purity of character with the purity of what one puts into their body, the company says. The campaign includes four influencers who are featured in four digital videos, as well as various out-of-home advertisements. “We are so excited to see authenticity come to life via these four unique personalities,” Chief Executive Officer Reza Mirza said in a statement. “We hope that these stories encourage people to embrace their authentic selves. Our brand starts with authenticity at its core and this permeates everything we do as a company.”

Partnership of champions

Heineken will be the presenting sponsor for every 2017 International Champions Cup (ICC) match in the United States. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, taking place July 19-30, and Heineken aims to elevate the gameday drinking occasion by bringing the excitement of ICC gameday to retail and host stadiums, it says. Consumers can text GOAL to 88500 for a chance to win game tickets, stadium tours and exclusive merchandise. Digitally, @HeinekenSoccer will drive consumers to the Heineken soccer website. On-site, Heineken will promote in-stadium beer gardens at ICC matches.

Military recognition

Xyience announced its support of the Lone Survivor Foundation to further its mission to restore, empower and renew hope for wounded service members and their families. Through Aug. 20, Xyience will recognize a military Hero of the Week on its social media pages and make a donation to the Lone Survivor Foundation in his or her honor. Nominations are being accepted via xyience.com. “We are pleased and honored to give back to the members of our armed forces who have supported our brand and given so much to our country,” said Thomas Oh, senior vice president of marketing at Big Red Inc., in a statement.

Red, white and Dew nation

Mtn Dew teamed up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. during his final racing season to introduce Mtn Dew DEW-S-A, a combination of Mtn Dew Code Red, Mtn Dew White Out and Mtn Dew Voltage. “We’re excited to celebrate America and bring a brand new, limited-edition flavor to DEW Nation with Mtn Dew DEW-S-A — the perfect fan-inspired flavor for the summer,” said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing, in a statement. The launch features a comedic take on a late-night TV infomercial starring Earnhardt and a functioning call-in number of 877/DEWSA-88; a special paint job on Earnhardt’s No. 88 Chevrolet SS; and red, white and blue in-store displays across the country featuring star-spangled graphics. DEW-S-A will be available through August.