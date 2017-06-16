Beverage companies release summer-friendly packaging

Cooler solution

Heineken is launching the COOLERPACK, an engineered 18-pack cardboard packaging innovation that allows consumers to chill their Heineken by removing the top of the case and adding ice, the company says. The COOLERPACK is the newest edition to Heineken’s range of packaging configurations. Designed to pop open the top, fill the pack with ice and chill Heineken, the COOLERPACK also will keep consumers cool in the heat, driving incremental sales and profits for retailers who stock and display the innovative new item, it explains. “Shoppers buy beer with occasion top of mind, and they will select the store that best fits their intended occasion,” said Ray Faust, chief sales officer at Heineken USA, in a statement, citing the company’s Added Value Foundational Shopper Study 2011. “We are excited to be bringing this new pack to retailers’ on-the-go drinking occasions and just in time for summer.” Heineken point-of-sales materials that enhance display presence in high-traffic areas of the store will drive awareness and trial of the innovative COOLERPACK, the company says. Retailers can look to maximize volume and profit and drive basket ring by cross-merchandising with ice for convenient shopping, it adds.

Enhanced look and feel

HFactor announced a complete redesign of its packaging. To upgrade functionality, HFactor now features a twist-off spout. In addition, the new look and feel includes an enhanced hour-glass structure, along with a revamped modern aesthetic, the company says. The new spout replaces the brand’s “rip-and-sip” top and has undergone multiple rounds of research and development to ensure its composite of specially formulated materials retains HFactor’s hydrogen levels, it adds. The pouch has retained its signature aquatic look, now reflecting a sleeker and more minimalist design. Additional pouch upgrades include a matte finish, a horizontal logo, the introduction of a blue-green color palette and more prominently featured product benefits. “While our original package was praised for its unique ergonomic design, we recognized the challenges of our rip-top,” said Gail Levy, founder and chief executive officer of HFactor, in a statement. “Fitting our Hydro-Pack with an easy-to-open spout that still retains hydrogen is a proud moment for our company. As our retail presence is slated to expand exponentially over the next several months, I could not be more excited to introduce our customers to HFactor’s newest packaging.” The new packaging rolled out in stores nationwide and online in May, and, for the first time ever, is available in an easy-to-open 12-pack specifically designed to fit into refrigerators. This announcement comes on the heels of HFactor’s expansion into Jet.com and GIANT Food Stores nationwide. Currently, HFactor is available at more than 1,100 retail stores, including GNC, 7-Eleven and CIBO Express, in addition to a variety of independent health-and-wellness retailers and on Amazon.com.

Sesquicentennial celebration

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Moosehead Breweries released packaging to acknowledge the sesquicentennial milestone. To celebrate the anniversary, Moosehead will launch new 150th-themed bottle labels for Moosehead Lager and introduce Moosehead Radler on draft in the United States. Several anniversary-themed consumer promotions also are planned. It hasn’t always been an easy path for the brewery, which endured two fires, Prohibition, the Halifax Explosion and two wars as it expanded across Canada, into the United States and, eventually, around the world, it notes. The brewery shares its anniversary with Canada, which also is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, it adds. “It’s fitting that we share our anniversary with the country we call home,” explained Andrew Oland, president of Moosehead Breweries, in a statement. “Like Canada, we’ve faced challenges along our path, but, like Canada, we’ve risen to the challenge time and time again to not only endure, but thrive. And through it all, we’ve been able to remain fiercely independent and stay true to our own ideals.”

’Neath the red, white and blue

The RumChata Freedom Bottle program is back for its fourth year this summer, further building its support for the Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF). Since 2014, more than $625,000 has been raised for LSF through the RumChata Foundation’s annual Freedom Bottle program. A nonprofit organization, LSF restores, empowers and renews hope for wounded service members and their families through health, wellness and therapeutic support. “We are excited to announce that donations from the RumChata Freedom Bottle will allow us to expand our retreat programs held at our soon-to-be-built Fayetteville, N.C., facility,” said Terence D. Jung, executive director of LSF, in a statement. RumChata’s limited-time collection of red, white and blue logoed bottles now are available and will be on shelves and floor displays through the Fourth of July. All bottles sold benefit and support LSF. Along with the support of the sales of the commemorative bottle, consumers also will be able to offer a $5 donation by texting “Heroes” to 27722.