Moosehead Breweries releases 150th anniversary label

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Moosehead Breweries released packaging to acknowledge the sesquicentennial milestone. To celebrate the anniversary, Moosehead will launch new 150th-themed bottle labels for Moosehead Lager and introduce Moosehead Radler on draft in the United States. Several anniversary-themed consumer promotions also are planned. It hasn’t always been an easy path for the brewery, which endured two fires, Prohibition, the Halifax Explosion and two wars as it expanded across Canada, into the United States and, eventually, around the world, it notes. The brewery shares its anniversary with Canada, which also is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, it adds. “It’s fitting that we share our anniversary with the country we call home,” explained Andrew Oland, president of Moosehead Breweries, in a statement. “Like Canada, we’ve faced challenges along our path, but, like Canada, we’ve risen to the challenge time and time again to not only endure, but thrive. And through it all, we’ve been able to remain fiercely independent and stay true to our own ideals.”