RumChata Freedom Bottle returns for summer

The RumChata Freedom Bottle program is back for its fourth year this summer, further building its support for the Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF). Since 2014, more than $625,000 has been raised for LSF through the RumChata Foundation’s annual Freedom Bottle program. A nonprofit organization, LSF restores, empowers and renews hope for wounded service members and their families through health, wellness and therapeutic support. “We are excited to announce that donations from the RumChata Freedom Bottle will allow us to expand our retreat programs held at our soon-to-be-built Fayetteville, N.C., facility,” said Terence D. Jung, executive director of LSF, in a statement. RumChata’s limited-time collection of red, white and blue logoed bottles now are available and will be on shelves and floor displays through the Fourth of July. All bottles sold benefit and support LSF. Along with the support of the sales of the commemorative bottle, consumers also will be able to offer a $5 donation by texting “Heroes” to 27722.