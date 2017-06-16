PureCircle to expand stevia research and development

Beneo, Morris Plains, N.J., announced that it will focus on healthier snacking at this year’s IFT Annual Meeting & Food Expo, taking place June 25-28. The company will present natural, clean-label solutions that respond to consumer trends, including sugar replacement, healthy weight, digestive health and improved energy, the company says. It will feature its prebiotic chicory root fiber and slow-release carbohydrate Palatinose as well, it adds.

Oak Brook, Ill.-based PureCircle announced that it is intensifying its stevia research and development, rapidly increasing its supply of specialty stevia. The company recently completed the expansion of its Malaysian stevia extract facility and is expanding its network of regional application labs to help customers with food and beverage formulations, it says.

Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Northbrook, Ill., announced the opening of its newest culinary center at its headquarters. “The Culinary Center was built to provide a forum for collaboration between the chefs and food scientists of Bell and the customer. It also is a space to drive innovation and partnership in a comfortable and meaningful manner,” Executive Chef Chris Warsow said in a statement.

Morristown, N.J.-based OmniActive Health Technologies hired Johan Kamphuis, who will assume the position of president of global business. Kamphuis will lead OmniActive’s sales and business development in all markets, including North America, the European Union and the Asia-Pacific region, the company says.

Ingredion Inc., Westchester, Ill., announced the results of a new study evaluating the short-term blood sugar and insulin response to its VersaFibe 1490 dietary fiber in the peer-reviewed science journal Nutrients. This is the first study looking at the short-term health effect of the ingredient in food, the company says.

Rancho Dominguez, Calif.-based BI Nutraceuticals recently became a member of the Natural Products Association, a trade association for the natural products industry.