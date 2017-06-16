Prova introduces new vanillin alternative

Prova Inc. now offers Natural Provanil-US7, a technological and economical alternative to natural vanillin, the company says. The use level of Natural Provanil-US7 is the same or lower than that of natural vanillin, and the alternative meets manufacturer and consumer demand for clean labels and natural ingredients, it adds. “Our technical team has brought together technology and affordability in Natural Provanil-US7, making it the ideal natural vanillin alternative for chocolate, compound coating, bakery, biscuit dough, fat fillings, cereals and other applications,” said Bill Graham, vice president of sales in North America, in a statement.

Prova Inc., 100 Conifer Hill Drive, Suite 208, Danvers, Mass. 01923; 978/739-9055; prova.fr.