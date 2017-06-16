Oregon Fruit Products releases pink guava puree

Oregon Fruit Products LLC released a new flavor in its limited series for the fermentation market: pink guava purée. The purée adds to the company’s portfolio of premium specialty fruit products for the craft beverage industry. Like all of its products, the fruit is carefully selected for ripeness and flavor, and puréed into a smooth consistency that is ready for incorporation into a variety of fermented beverages, such as beer, hard cider, mead, spirits, wine and kombucha. It contains 100 percent pink guava juice and pulp, with no added sugar, preservatives or additives.

Oregon Fruit Products LLC, 150 Patterson St. N.W., Salem, Ore. 97304; 503/581-6211; oregonfruit.com.