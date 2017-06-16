Nielsen webinar highlights future of CPG eCommerce

As the role of eCommerce expands for many brands, it can be helpful to take a look at the trends and projections influencing it.

In its recent “What’s Next in eCommerce” webinar, Nielsen’s Jordan Rost, vice president of consumer insights, predicts growth avenues for consumer packaged goods (CPG) within eCommerce. Among these, it’s clear that technological innovations are playing a key role. Rost highlighted three new technologies that are contributing to the potential of consumables within eCommerce.

Re-order buttons, like those used in the Amazon Dash program, allow consumers to re-order products with the touch of a button.

Virtual stores could become a desired way for consumers to “browse the aisles” as virtual reality capabilities are proliferating to consumers at home.

Auto-order smart appliances allows consumers to re-order products when they’re low.

Additionally, social media platforms offer potential for CPG eCommerce, as social platforms enable shopping capabilities.

Although some of these paths are more developed than others, Rost noted that eCommerce is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Experimentation with partners and technology could help brands realize their online potential. Additionally, he recommended that eCommerce should be integrated into the brand, rather than bolted onto the existing marketing model.

The methods used to get products to the consumer also are going to impact the future of CPG eCommerce, Rost noted. Three-fourths of eCommerce consumers currently prefer home delivery, but the use of click-and-collect models is rising, he said.

When it comes down to it, all of these factors play into shortening the path to purchase, making the points of inspiration, decision-making and purchasing come closer together, Rost noted. It will be interesting to see these trends play out to build a thriving digital retail space for CPGs.