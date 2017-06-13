Crown Royal announces Crown Your Father for social media

Crown Royal, a brand of Norwalk, Conn.-based Diageo North America, announced that it is giving dads the royal treatment this month and enabling consumers to Crown Your Father, by creating a unique digital portrait that can be shared with dad on social media. Through June 19, sons, daughters and spouses 21 years and older can visit CrownYourFather.com to create a portrait of their dads, husbands or father-like figures as a regal, shareable gift, honoring the generous spirit of fathers everywhere, the company says.

Users can choose from five different royal backgrounds, each specially created for the Crown Your Father experience, that depict their dad in kingly poses — standing atop a cliff, next to a lion or relaxing on a throne with a glass of Crown Royal in hand, it says.

“We really believe that fathers are modern-day kings,” Crown Royal Brand Director Jim Ruane said in a statement. “This Father’s Day, we wanted to provide our fans with a unique and fun way to honor their dads and thank them for their generosity through the Crown Your Father experience. The digital portrait paired with a bottle of Crown Royal whisky will make for the perfect gift for dad.”

In addition to the digital portraits that can be created through the mobile experience, 100 velvet-style paintings of dads were created for influencers and select consumers. Crown Royal’s signature purple velvet bag was used as the actual canvas upon which the portraits were painted, paying homage to the fun velvet-style paintings commonly found in bar culture, the company says.

The Crown Your Father mobile experience was developed by Anomaly in collaboration with UNIT9. The digital workshop where the portraits are created was built mobile-first so that users can personalize and share their digital portraits with family and friends, it says. Five different illustrators, each specializing in a different style of art, were engaged to create the backgrounds for the Crown Your Father experience. Those illustrators are Chris Buzelli (realistic), Corey Brickley (modern), Doug Sirois (illustrative), Jacquie Boyd (pop) and Tracie Ching (graphic).

Users are encouraged to share resulting images of their dads using the hashtag #CrownYourFather leading to and on Father’s Day.