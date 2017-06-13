Beehive Distilling introduced its new vodka, which now is available in select markets throughout Utah. Created in a certified-organic distillery, Beehive Vodka is derived from pure organic cane sugar for a smooth flavor and finish, the company says. The craft spirit is available in the Greater Salt Lake City area and in select markets throughout Utah with a suggested retail price of $25.99 for a 1-liter bottle.

Beehive Distilling, Salt Lake City

Telephone: 801/556-0646

Internet: https://beehivedistilling.com

Distribution: Select markets