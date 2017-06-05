Starbucks releases ready-to-drink Iced Latte

As part of the North America Coffee Partnership between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc., Starbucks is bringing consumers a new way to enjoy Starbucks’ high-quality Arabica coffee with its new ready-to-drink (RTD) Starbucks Iced Latte, available in Salted Caramel Mocha for a limited time, the company says.

This is the first Starbucks single-serve, RTD iced latte. It features cocoa and toffee notes intertwined with hints of sea salt, bold espresso and creamy milk, according to the company. The Salted Caramel Mocha flavor is inspired by the seasonal consumer favorite, the handcrafted Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha served at Starbucks stores, it adds.

The new Starbucks Iced Latte Salted Caramel Mocha began shipping to grocery retailers nationwide June 5. Starbucks Iced Latte will roll-out in other limited-time flavors throughout the year.

Starbucks also offers its Caffè Latte at home with K–Cup pods, Caffè Latte Verismo pods and Starbucks Via Instant, which are available in select Starbucks stores, grocery and online.