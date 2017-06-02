Liquid Management Partners announces limited-edition patriotic packaging

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Liquid Management Partners, the manufacturer of Liquid Ice Energy Drink, announced the launch of its first seasonal packaging: Liquid Ice America.

"We, at Liquid Ice, are proud to be the best-tasting energy drink on the market. To release our first-ever seasonal package, we wanted to combine our best-tasting energy drink with a timeless design that is equally unique and patriotic," Liquid Ice Energy's President Michael H. Lam said in a statement. "It is with great pleasure and anticipation that we introduce to our customers Liquid Ice America this summer."

Liquid Ice America will be available throughout the summer including the July Fourth holiday. The red, white and blue patriotic 12-ounce cans will be available for a limited time at participating retailers in more than 40 states through selected Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola distributors, the company says.

To celebrate the launch, consumers are invited to participate in the Liquid Ice America Online Contest for the chance to win thousands of selected prices for their own summer adventure, it adds. To enter the contest, fans must share their America moments by posting a photo of themselves enjoying a Liquid Ice Energy Drink while doing their favorite summer activity. To be eligible as a contest entry, the entrant must follow Liquid Ice Energy on social media and the photo shared must include the hashtag #LiquidIceAmerica.