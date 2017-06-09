Carbonated Soft DrinksNew Products

Powell & Mahoney Sparkling Craft Cocktail Mixers

June 9, 2017
Powell & Mahoney Craft Cocktail Mixers introduced its new line of sparkling craft cocktail mixers. The new lineup of canned cocktail mixers features four all-natural flavors: Ginger Beer, Blood Orange Ginger Beer, Mojito and Tonic. Each flavor is sweetened with cane sugar, offering a light and naturally sweet cocktail mixer option that can be consumed with or without alcohol, the company says. A four-pack of 12-ounce cans has a suggested retail price of $5.99 nationwide.

Powell & Mahoney Craft Cocktail Mixers, Salem, Mass.
Telephone: 978/745-4332
Internet: www.powellandmahoney.com
Distribution: National 

