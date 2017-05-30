Sonic unveils Transformer-inspired Slushes

Sonic Drive-In, Oklahoma City, is teaming up with Paramount Pictures and the upcoming June 21 theatrical release of “Transformers: The Last Knight,” directed by Michael Bay, to deliver a new lineup of icy Slushes and a chance to win thousands of prizes with the Sonic Transform Your Summer Sweepstakes.

Sonic’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” Slushes come in a series of unique flavors representing three of the film’s most popular characters inspired by Hasbro’s iconic toy line: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. The Optimus Prime Slush combines cherry Slush topped with a layer of blue raspberry. Bumblebee Slush starts with orange Slush and a layer of grape flavor. Megatron Slush is a base of sweet, classic clear Slush topped with a layer of icy grape flavor. To activate, fans stir the concoction to create a refreshingly one-of-a-kind, icy flavor adventure, the company says.

“Partnering with Paramount Pictures and the new ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ movie provides a vertical-integration opportunity with one of the most-loved movie franchises ever and allows us to play off our strength in frozen beverages,” said Lori Abou Habib, vice president of national marketing for Sonic, in a statement. “The three Slush flavor combinations have refreshing flavor profiles that can’t be replicated anywhere else, something our guests expect from Sonic, are served in a movie-themed clear cup to show off the color-changing process.”

Guests also can participate in the Transform Your Summer Sweepstakes by visiting sonicdrivein.com/transformersmovie and entering the unique sticker code delivered with their Sonic order at for a chance to win. Prizes include Chevrolet Camaros, trips to Los Angeles, movie tickets, My Sonic gift cards and more.

“This national promotion from Sonic with their themed menu items and great movie-related prizes is a perfect kick off to the summer excitement around the new film,” said LeeAnne Stables, president of worldwide marketing partnerships for Paramount Pictures, in a statement. “The creative advertising they launched with hilarious custom television, digital and radio spots deliver an impressive, integrated campaign that SONIC and Transformers fans will enjoy.”

Sonic “Transformer: The Last Knight” Slushes are available for a limited time.