Small Town Brewery announces partnership with Jet Tila

Small Town Brewery, Wauconda, Ill., announced a new partnership with chef Jet Tila, restaurateur, best-selling cookbook author and star of Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen,” “Iron Chef America” and “Chopped.”

As part of the brewer’s Not Your Father’s Day program, Tila has created a series of original sauces and marinade recipes for a Father’s Day barbecue. He designed these recipes to cut down on prep time, without compromising flavor. The new recipes include the following and can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/NYFDay. They feature the following:

· My Dad’s Better Than Yours Flank Steak: flank steak cooked directly on charcoal and topped with a tangy Salsa Verde made with Not Your Father's Ginger Ale

· Dad’s Dangerously Good Chicken Skewers: chicken skewers basted with a sweet-and-savory barbecue sauce made with Not Your Father's Root Beer

· “Yes, It’s Really Beer”-Boiled Ribs: cooking ribs usually is an all-day affair; this recipe will have you eating fall-off-the-bone ribs in under an hour, simmered to perfection in an aromatic Not Your Father's Vanilla Cream Ale boil

“We’re so impressed with these recipes that Jet has created for the ‘Not Your Father’s Day’ program,’” said Gleb Lifshits, vice president of Small Town Brewery, in a statement. “Whether straight out of the bottle or used to enhance your favorite meats, Not Your Father’s products are a must-have for all your summer celebrations.”

“The aromatic flavors of Not Your Father’s products are the perfect complement to everyone's favorite barbecue sauces, rubs and marinades,” Tila said in a statement. “We created these recipes to provide some fun new twists on classic grilled dishes, for Father’s Day and all summer long.”

In addition to original recipe creation, the comprehensive Not Your Father’s Day marketing partnership includes a video series on Jet’s YouTube channel, “JetFuel,” as well public relations, social and digital media support across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.