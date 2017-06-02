MiFuWi (My Fun Wine)

June 2, 2017
KEYWORDS alcoholic beverages / cola / pouches / sangria
Reprints
No Comments

The MiFuWi Co. LTD now offers its self-titled wine — MiFuWi (My Fun Wine) — in a pouch in select U.S. markets. Available in Sangria and Cola flavors, the on-the-go alternative alcohol beverages are 11 percent alcohol by volume, the company says. Packaged in 187-ml pouches, MiFuWi has a suggested retail price of $1.56. 

The MiFuWi Co. LTD, London
Telephone: +44-0-7903-563-019
Internet: http://mifuwi.com/en/
Distribution: Select markets

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.