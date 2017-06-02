The MiFuWi Co. LTD now offers its self-titled wine — MiFuWi (My Fun Wine) — in a pouch in select U.S. markets. Available in Sangria and Cola flavors, the on-the-go alternative alcohol beverages are 11 percent alcohol by volume, the company says. Packaged in 187-ml pouches, MiFuWi has a suggested retail price of $1.56.

The MiFuWi Co. LTD, London

Telephone: +44-0-7903-563-019

Internet: http://mifuwi.com/en/

Distribution: Select markets