MiFuWi (My Fun Wine)
June 2, 2017
No Comments
The MiFuWi Co. LTD now offers its self-titled wine — MiFuWi (My Fun Wine) — in a pouch in select U.S. markets. Available in Sangria and Cola flavors, the on-the-go alternative alcohol beverages are 11 percent alcohol by volume, the company says. Packaged in 187-ml pouches, MiFuWi has a suggested retail price of $1.56.
The MiFuWi Co. LTD, London
Telephone: +44-0-7903-563-019
Internet: http://mifuwi.com/en/
Distribution: Select markets
