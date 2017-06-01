Savu Artesian Fijian Spring Water is available online at Amazon.com and is launching in supermarkets nationwide this summer. The new bottled water is sourced from an artesian aquifer in a protected rainforest in the Namosi Highlands in Fiji. The water is naturally filtered through rocks to the aquifer, where it absorbs electrolytes, enriching it with minerals such as calcium and magnesium, the company says. The product features high silica levels, low minerality, a low nitrate level and a typical pH of 7.8, it adds. Packaged in 24-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles that are fully recyclable and biodegradable, Savu has a suggested retail price of $39.50.

Savu Water, Long Island, N.Y.

Telephone: 888/201-9533

Internet: http://savuwater.com

Distribution: National and online