Authentic Jose Cuervo Honeydew Margarita
May 31, 2017
No Comments
Jose Cuervo, a brand of Proximo Spirits, announced the latest flavor joining its lineup of ready-to-drink Margaritas: Authentic Jose Cuervo Honeydew Margarita. The product is a simple and sweet take on a classic Margarita, with subtle traces of honeydew, cantaloupe and other melon fruits, the company says. The 25.4 proof ready-to-drink cocktail is packaged in 1.75-liter bottles that have a suggested retail price of $15.99 nationwide.
Proximo Spirits, Jersey City, N.J.
Telephone: 201/499-7664
Internet: www.josecuervo.com
Distribution: National
