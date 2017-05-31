New ProductsWine & Spirits

Authentic Jose Cuervo Honeydew Margarita

May 31, 2017
KEYWORDS honeydew melon / Jose Cuervo / Margarita / RTD cocktails
Jose Cuervo, a brand of Proximo Spirits, announced the latest flavor joining its lineup of ready-to-drink Margaritas: Authentic Jose Cuervo Honeydew Margarita. The product is a simple and sweet take on a classic Margarita, with subtle traces of honeydew, cantaloupe and other melon fruits, the company says. The 25.4 proof ready-to-drink cocktail is packaged in 1.75-liter bottles that have a suggested retail price of $15.99 nationwide.

Proximo Spirits, Jersey City, N.J.
Telephone: 201/499-7664
Internet: www.josecuervo.com
Distribution: National 

