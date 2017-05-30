In honor of National Iced Tea day on June 10, Tetley introduced a new line of vitamin-rich bagged teas: Tetley Super Teas. The lineup features two immunity-boosting flavors, Lemon & Honey and Peach & Orange; two metabolism-enhancing flavors, Blueberry & Raspberry and Tropical; Glow, a Pineapple & Citrus flavored tea designed to help maintain skin and hair growth; and Focus, a Black Tea with vanilla flavor designed for boasting alertness and concentration. Each box of Tetley Super Teas contains 20 tea bags and has a suggested retail price between $2.99 and $3.99 in major retailers nationwide and online.

Tetley USA, Montvale, N.J.

Telephone: 800/728-0084

Internet: www.tetleyusa.com

Distribution: National and online

Ingredients: Glow: White hibiscus, rosehip, orange peel, apple, chicory root, licorice root, pineapple flavor, grapefruit flavor, grapefruit peel, vitamin B7 (biotin) and pineapple juice.