Jack in the Box introduces signature Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage

Jack in the Box, San Diego, unveiled its new signature beverage: Jumpin’ Jack Splash. Packed with fruity flavors, the new Jack in the Box drink will be available in more than 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants where Coca-Cola Freestyle is offered, the company says.

Jumpin’ Jack Splash is the first proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage for Jack in the Box.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our menu and satisfy cravings,” said Iwona Alter, chief marketing officer for Jack in the Box, in a statement. “Our guests asked — and we listened. We are pleased to introduce our very own signature beverage for guests to enjoy — just in time for summer. We’re calling it Jumpin’ Jack Splash.”

Jumpin’ Jack Splash kicks starts with classic Minute Maid Lemonade mixed with flavors of cherry, lime and raspberry, the company says. Jack’s proprietary new drink is non-carbonated and available in diet or regular. This drink pairs with Jack’s selection of breakfast, burgers, snacks, or hot and salty fries, it adds.