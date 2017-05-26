EAS, a brand of Abbott Laboratories, introduced a new high-protein, ready-to-drink nutrition shake: Myoplex Shred. The product is designed to meet athletes’ needs by delivering 42 grams of slow- and fast-digesting protein to feed muscles for up to six hours, the company says. It features naturally occurring branched-chain amino acids to help muscles recover and reduce soreness after intense workouts, it adds. Additionally, it boasts 7-8 grams of carbohydrates and 1 gram of sugar. Featuring 200-210 calories, Myoplex Shred protein shakes are offered in three flavors: Muscle Mocha, Chiseled Chocolate and Cinnamon Swole. Packaged in four-packs of 473-ml cartons, EAS Myoplex Shred is available at Walmart, Kroger and Amazon.com.

Abbott Laboratories, Abbott Park, Ill.

Telephone: 800/297-9776

Internet: http://eas.com

Distribution: National and online