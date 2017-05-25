New ProductsWine & Spirits

BeatBox MixTape

May 25, 2017
BeatBox Beverages LLC, which previously appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” launched its newest product: BeatBox MixTape. MixTape is a pocket-size follow-up to the company’s 5-liter bag-in-box product, it says. Packaged in a 500-ml carton, MixTape is available in two flavors — Blue Razzberry and Fruit Punch — that are 11.1 percent alcohol by volume. Low calorie and gluten free, MixTape retails between $3.49 and $3.99 in California, Florida, Kentucky, Texas and West Virginia. 

BeatBox Beverages LLC., Austin, Texas
Internet: www.beatboxbeverages.com
Distribution: Select markets 

