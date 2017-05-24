Expanding its product portfolio, GAEA North America LLC is launching new Dirty Martini Juice cocktail mixers at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show. The cocktail mixers are specially formulated flavors to accompany vodka and gin, with only two ingredients in each flavor, the company says. GAEA Dirty Martini Juice for Vodka contains red pepper-stuffed green olive brine with hot red pepper, while GAEA Dirty Martini Juice for Gin contains green olive brine with coriander. The martini mixers are packaged in 8.5-ounce bottles that have a suggested retail price of $2.49 and will become available on the companys website.

Gaea North America LLC, Hollywood, Fla.

Telephone: 954/923-7723

Internet: www.gaeaus.com

Distribution: Online