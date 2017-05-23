Hand Crafted Spirits LLC introduced Salute American Vodka in select U.S. markets. The premium spirit is USA Certified, meaning that the company is creating American jobs through agriculture, manufacturing and sales, it says. At 40 percent alcohol by volume, the vodka is made with corn and wheat grains and is distilled four times for a thicker pour and smooth, clean and odorless taste, it adds. Salute American Vodka currently is available for purchase in Connecticut, Florida and Missouri with a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750-ml bottle, which are uniquely modeled after World War II issue GI canteens. For every bottle sold, the company donates a dollar to organizations that provide programs and services for American soldiers, including active, retired and wounded veterans, it says.

Hand Crafted Brands LLC, Branford, Conn.

Internet: www.saluteamerican.com

Distribution: Select markets